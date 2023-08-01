The leader of an influential Pakistan political party has called for better state-provided security after a Daesh suicide bomber killed 54 people, almost half of them children, at an election gathering.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F)'s leader, cleric Fazlur Rehman, on Tuesday questioned how such a "significant intelligence failure" could have occurred.

Around 400 members of the JUI-F party, a key government coalition partner, were meeting on Sunday when a bomber detonated a vest packed with explosives and ball bearings.

"The entire nation is turning to the state institutions responsible for its security," he said in a statement posted to Twitter.

"Where are they? When will they listen to us? When will they heal our wounds? When will they establish a system that safeguards our future generations?"

Rehman said Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam was a peaceful party, "but even patience and endurance have their limits".

"Nonetheless, I urge my supporters not to abandon patience and endurance," he said.