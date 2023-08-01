Fitch has downgraded the United States' credit rating by a step from the top-tier AAA to AA+, citing factors like an "erosion of governance" that has manifested in debt limit standoffs.

The move on Tuesday is not unprecedented, with a debt ceiling impasse in 2011 leading S&P to lower Washington's AAA rating as well, drawing bipartisan outrage.

"The rating downgrade of the United States reflects the expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years, a high and growing general government debt burden, and the erosion of governance" relative to peers, said Fitch in a statement.

It added that there was a stable outlook assigned.

On Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she "strongly" disagreed with Fitch's decision, calling it "arbitrary and based on outdated data."

She said that Fitch's quantitative ratings model declined between 2018 and 2020 but the agency was only announcing its change now despite progress seen in indicators.

Yellen stressed that "Treasury securities remain the world's preeminent safe and liquid asset, and that the American economy is fundamentally strong."

A senior official in the US President Joe Biden administration also said the downgrade is a "bizarre and baseless" decision that ignores a resilient US economy and a moment of bipartisan agreement on raising the federal debt ceiling.

The official told reporters on a conference call objecting to the downgrade that Fitch's decision was based on outdated data and relied on a reduced governance score that occurred during the Trump administration.

But Fitch had opted to stop considering factors that had previously kept the US rating at the top AAA level, the official added.

While the lifting of the debt ceiling – a limit on government borrowing to pay for bills already incurred – was often routine, it has become a contentious issue for several years.