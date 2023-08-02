Tunisian President Kais Saied appointed Ahmed Hachani as the new prime minister, replacing Najla Bouden, who ended her duties, the Tunisian presidency has said.

Early Wednesday's appointment of Hachani, who served as human resources director at Tunisia's central bank, comes amid a deepening economic and social crisis in the country.

In recent weeks, the president has repeatedly blamed officials and the government, saying they must act to address problems and poor public services, including frequent water and electricity cuts.

"There are great challenges that we must raise ... to preserve our homeland, our state and civil peace," Saied told Hachani after he took the constitutional oath. "We will work to achieve the will of our people and the desired justice ... and to achieve national dignity," Saied added.