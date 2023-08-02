WORLD
2 MIN READ
Tunisia's President Saied dismisses PM Bouden
Saied appointed Ahmed Hachani, the head of the Tunisian central bank, as the new prime minister of the country.
Tunisia's President Saied dismisses PM Bouden
Tunisian President Kais Saied and Prime Minister Najla Bouden are seen during a meeting at the Carthage Presidential Palace in Tunis. (Tunisian Presidency) / Others
August 2, 2023

Tunisian President Kais Saied appointed Ahmed Hachani as the new prime minister, replacing Najla Bouden, who ended her duties, the Tunisian presidency has said.

Early Wednesday's appointment of Hachani, who served as human resources director at Tunisia's central bank, comes amid a deepening economic and social crisis in the country.

In recent weeks, the president has repeatedly blamed officials and the government, saying they must act to address problems and poor public services, including frequent water and electricity cuts.

"There are great challenges that we must raise ... to preserve our homeland, our state and civil peace," Saied told Hachani after he took the constitutional oath. "We will work to achieve the will of our people and the desired justice ... and to achieve national dignity," Saied added.

RelatedEU offers Tunisia $1B to boost economy, curb illegal migration
Recommended

Bouden's economic challenge

Saied had appointed Bouden as prime minister about two years ago, after he sacked prime minister Hichem Mechichi and took control of almost all powers in July 2021 and dissolved parliament.

Bouden's government, however, failed to fix the economic and social crisis, amid fears that Tunisia would be unable to pay its foreign debts due to a severe financial crisis that caused a shortage of many commodities such as bread, farina, sugar, rice and coffee.

While Bouden's government supported an economic reform program to obtain a $1.9 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund, Saeid rejected any reforms that would include cutting subsidies on food and energy, saying doing so could cause acute social tensions.

RelatedEU, Tunisia sign 'strategic' deal to curb irregular migration, boost economy
Explore
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people