The Bahamian government has welcomed Kenya's decision to lead a multinational force in Haiti and committed 150 people to support the effort if the United Nations authorises the force.

The announcement on Tuesday from the Bahamas' Foreign Ministry follows a request on Monday from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres that Haiti's neighbours join forces with Kenya, which last week said it was willing to send 1,000 police officers to Haiti to help stem gang violence.

"The Bahamas has committed 150 persons to support the multi-national force once authorised by the United Nations Security Council," the ministry said in a statement.

The Bahamas' statement echoed comments from Kenyan Foreign Minister Alfred Mutua, who described the security intervention as an opportunity to stand "with persons of African descent across the world."

It added the Bahamas looks "forward to cooperating with hemispheric partners including the United States and Canada."