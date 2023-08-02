United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for Tunisia to stop expelling irregular migrants into desert border areas, and demanded those already stranded in the harsh environment be relocated, a spokesperson said.

"We are deeply concerned about the expulsion of migrants, refugees, and asylum-seekers from Tunisia to the borders with Libya and also Algeria," deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Tuesday.

He warned that "several have died" at Tunisia's border with Libya, while "hundreds, including pregnant women and children, reportedly remain stranded in extremely dire conditions with little access to food and water."

In recent days, hundreds of refugees have arrived daily in Libya after being abandoned in the desert borderland by Tunisian security forces, Libyan border guards and the migrants themselves have reported.

The Libyan government of Tripoli has meanwhile made it known that it rejects "resettlement" on its territory of refugees arriving from Tunisia.

Urging relocation to safety

By the time they reach Libya, the asylum seekers from sub-Saharan Africa are ready to drop from exhaustion, in temperatures that have exceeded 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).