North Korea has hurled misogynistic insults at a newly confirmed United States special envoy to monitor the country’s human rights issues and warned of unspecified security consequences if Washington continues to criticise its human rights conditions.

The statement, published by North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency on Wednesday, described Julie Turner as a "wicked woman" who was picked by the Biden administration as a "political housemaid" to launch groundless attacks on the country’s human rights record.

The US Senate confirmed Turner’s appointment July 27. She previously served as the director of East Asia and the Pacific at the State Department.

The statement said the Biden administration's public criticism of North Korea’s human rights situation highlighted its hostility toward Pyongyang in the face of an intensifying nuclear standoff between the countries.

KCNA described Turner’s past criticisms of North Korea's human rights record as absurd, and said the US "revels in meddling in the internal affairs of a sovereign state and slandering it."

'Housemaid and scapegoat'