TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Türkiye rescues 80 irregular migrants pushed back by Greece
Turkish Coast Guard teams determined the presence of irregular migrants on two inflatable boats off the coast of Ayvacik district in Canakkale province.
Türkiye rescues 80 irregular migrants pushed back by Greece
Irregular migrants pushed into Turkish territorial water by Greek forces were saved by Türkiye. / Photo: AA
August 2, 2023

Türkiye rescued 80 irregular migrants pushed into Turkish territorial waters by Greek forces in the Aegean Sea.

Turkish Coast Guard teams determined the presence of irregular migrants on two inflatable boats off the coast of Ayvacik district in Canakkale province.

After being brought to the shore, the migrants were taken to the provincial migration authority for necessary procedures.

Recommended

Türkiye and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back irregular migrants, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering vulnerable lives.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants wanting to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan