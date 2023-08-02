Turkish security forces “neutralised” three PKK terrorists in the Zap region of northern Iraq during a counter-terrorism operation, said the National Defence Ministry.

The terrorists were targeted in the Operation Claw-Lock Zone, the ministry said, adding: “We are determined and resolute to eradicate terrorism at its roots. There is no place to escape for terrorists; nowhere is safe for them."

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.