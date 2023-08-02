TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Pakistan's 4th MILGEM ship to be launched this week
Built by Türkiye, warship is equipped with long-range effective sensors and weapon systems.
Pakistan's 4th MILGEM ship to be launched this week
MILGEM ships were built in Türkiye and Pakistan for the Pakistani Navy and equipped with long-range effective sensors and weapon systems. / Photo: AA
August 2, 2023

As part of the MILGEM project, the fourth warship, named PNS TARIQ, will be launched on Wednesday in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi.

The MILGEM ships were built simultaneously in Türkiye and Pakistan for the Pakistani Navy by Türkiye's Military Factory and Shipyard Management Inc. (ASFAT).

RelatedTurkish-made MILGEM ships 'huge boost' to Pakistan's defence

Equipped with long-range effective sensors and weapon systems, the new generation corvettes are difficult to track due to their low radar cross-section and will increase the deterrence of the Pakistani Navy.

RelatedErdogan: Türkiye to help strengthen Pakistan's military infrastructure

The agreement for MILGEM ships between Türkiye and Pakistan was signed on Sep. 6, 2018.

Recommended

According to the agreement, two corvettes will be built in Türkiye, and the other two will be built in Pakistan, which also involves technology transfer between the two countries.

MILGEM vessels have a length of 99 metres (325 feet), a displacement capacity of 2,400 tonnes, and a speed of 29 nautical miles.

The first ship was launched in August 2021, the second one in May 2022, and the third in November 2022.

RelatedAnkara, Islamabad promoting defence ties for peace: Pakistani PM Sharif
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan