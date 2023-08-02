WORLD
3 MIN READ
Tens of attacks reported on Germany refugee shelters in first half of 2023
Germany sees spike in attacks on refugee shelters, 74 of them allegedly committed by far-right suspects, with 2 offenses related to phenomenon of 'foreign ideology'.
Tens of attacks reported on Germany refugee shelters in first half of 2023
Protest against planned refugee shelter in Germany's Northwestern Mecklenburg district, in Upahl / Photo: Reuters
August 2, 2023

The number of politically motivated attacks on refugee shelters in Germany has steadily increased since the beginning of last year, with 80 crimes reported in the first half of this year, mostly involving far-right figures.

Following a parliamentary inquiry by the radical leftist opposition party The Left (Die Linke), the German government said there are reports of 80 politically motivated crimes in the first half of this year in which a refugee shelter was the scene of the crime or the direct target of the attack, the German Press Agency (dpa) reported on Wednesday.

Of these, 74 were allegedly committed by right-wing suspects, with two offenses related to the phenomenon of "foreign ideology." In one instance, the police classified the crime as "religious ideology."

In the first half of the year 2022, the police recorded 52 politically motivated crimes against refugee shelters, with an increase of 71 in the second half.

According to the German government, 39 people, including four children, were injured in crimes committed against asylum seekers, refugees, and shelters in the second quarter of 2023.

RelatedTeenage girl of Turkish origin dies after knife attack in Germany

'Alarming'

Recommended

Reacting to the latest figures provided by the government, the spokeswoman for The Left party on refugee matters, Clara Buenger called it “alarming.”

"It is alarming that people who seek protection here experience violence, hostility, and exclusion so often," Buenger was quoted as saying by the news agency.

She accused the far-right AfD party, as well as the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) and its sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), of preparing the ground for "racist mobilization" against refugees through "verbal attacks on the right to asylum."

One should also not forget that “by agreeing to the reform of the European asylum system, the SPD and the Greens themselves voted for the de facto abolition of the right to asylum in the EU,” Buenger added.

Germany has witnessed growing racism in recent years, fueled by the propaganda of far-right groups and parties, which have exploited the refugee crisis and attempted to stoke fear of immigrants.​​​​​​​

RelatedThe rise of Europe's far-right
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people