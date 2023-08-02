A court in Bangladesh has sentenced in absentia the country's main opposition leader to nine years in prison.

This is the fifth time courts in the South Asian nation have handed jail time to Tarique Rahman, acting chairman of the Bangladesh National Party (BNP).

Wednesday's ruling also handed Rahman's wife Zubaida Rahman three years in a graft case.

The couple has been living in the UK since 2008.

They were convicted on the count of acquiring wealth beyond known income sources.