WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bangladesh court sentences opposition leader to 9 years in prison
The acting chairman of Bangladesh National Party (BNP), Tarique Rahman, and his wife face jail time for corruption as the nation gears up for upcoming elections, while international pressure mounts on the government to ensure fair polls
Bangladesh court sentences opposition leader to 9 years in prison
Tarique Rahman and his wife were convicted on the count of acquiring wealth beyond known income sources. / Photo: Reuters
August 2, 2023

A court in Bangladesh has sentenced in absentia the country's main opposition leader to nine years in prison.

This is the fifth time courts in the South Asian nation have handed jail time to Tarique Rahman, acting chairman of the Bangladesh National Party (BNP).

Wednesday's ruling also handed Rahman's wife Zubaida Rahman three years in a graft case.

The couple has been living in the UK since 2008.

They were convicted on the count of acquiring wealth beyond known income sources.

Recommended

The court also gave orders to confiscate Tarique’s assets of over 20.74 million takas ($189,483).

The BNP decried the ruling, terming it political victimization ahead of the general elections slated for December.

Meanwhile, the US and its Western allies are also increasing pressure on the Bangladesh government to hold free and participatory elections as the last two national elections were allegedly marred by vote rigging.

The government, however, views Western calls as foreign intervention in internal affairs.

RelatedBangladesh opposition intensifies stir demanding PM Sheikh Hasina's ouster
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people