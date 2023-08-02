WORLD
2 MIN READ
'World must help' save Amazon – Lula
The Brazilian president says the world must help his country preserve Amazon rainforest, which saw over 33 percent reduction in deforestation since January.
'World must help' save Amazon – Lula
An aerial view shows a deforested area during an operation to combat deforestation near Uruara, Para State, Brazil, January 21, 2023. / Photo: Reuters Archive
August 2, 2023

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has said the "world must help" Brazil protect the Amazon, ahead of a summit next week on the world's biggest rainforest, a key buffer against the climate crisis.

"We know we have a responsibility to convince the world that investing is cheap if it's a matter of saving the rainforest," the veteran leftist told a breakfast meeting on Wednesday with international media.

"The world needs to help us preserve and develop the Amazon," he said, in response to a question on how to balance the need for economic development in the Amazon region with protecting the forest.

Lula and leaders of other countries with territory in the sprawling Amazon are set to meet next week in the Brazilian city of Belem on developing policies to protect the rainforest, which is being badly damaged by deforestation.

RelatedBrazil, Colombia discuss regional coordination to protect Amazon
Recommended

Destruction of Amazon

It will be the first meeting of the eight-member Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization since 2009.

Deforestation in Brazil's 60-percent share of the Amazon fell by 33.6 percent year-on-year from January to June, the first six months of Lula's term, according to official figures.

The destruction of the rainforest had surged under his far-right predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2022), who presided over an increase of more than 75 percent in annual deforestation versus the previous decade.

Lula said he planned to work with other Amazon basin leaders to "share research on the region's biodiversity" and seek ways to enable people there to "work without destroying" the fragile ecosystem.

RelatedDeforestation in Brazil's Amazon falls 31% under Lula
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people