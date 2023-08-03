WORLD
UN calls for action to curb massive migration through Darien Gap
International Organization for Migration said that the perilous journey through the Darien jungle is a testament to the desperation of migrants and a reminder of the need to update migration systems.
Migrants line up to take a boat after walking across the Darien Gap from Colombia, in Bajo Chiquito, Panama, May 7, 2023. / Photo: AP Archive
August 3, 2023

The United Nations has called on countries to join efforts to contain the record-high traffic of US-bound migrants and refugees crossing the treacherous jungle region linking Panama and Colombia, known as the Darien Gap.

The "dramatic" numbers show a need for joint efforts to address the root causes of forced displacement and irregular migration, the UN refugee agency and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Official data shows 248,901 people crossed the dangerous stretch between January and July, surpassing the record high seen for all of 2022.

'Update on migration systems'

Expanding routes to ensure people can obtain regular immigration status is also necessary, it added.

"The perilous journey through the Darien jungle is not only a testament to the desperation and determination of those seeking a better life but a grim reminder of the urgency of updating our migration systems," said IOM Director Michele Klein Solomon.

Migrants crossing the Darien Gap are mostly from Venezuela, while Haitians and Ecuadorians make up the next two largest groups.

Crossings through the jungle are expected to surpass 400,000 this year, according to the UN, well up from nearly 250,000 in 2022.

