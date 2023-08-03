A Syrian mother hopes to reunite with her daughter, who was kidnapped or forcibly recruited by the YPG/PKK terrorist organisation.

Sabah Anter said her daughter Hediye Anter was kidnapped by terrorists in the Qamishli district of northeastern Syria two years ago.

"She was kidnapped by the organisation when she was only 16. My daughter used to play and study at home with her siblings. She used to go to school. She wanted to be a teacher,” she told Anadolu Agency.

Noting that her daughter was kidnapped while receiving training at her school, she said she went to the security forces in the region and the UN offices to get her daughter back.

“My other children stopped going to school for fear of being kidnapped. They are even afraid of going out after their older sister was kidnapped,” she added.