WORLD
2 MIN READ
Death reported after 'stabbing rampage' in South Korea
Several people stabbed and four others hurt by a car driven by the suspected attacker in the South Korean commuter town of Seongnam near the capital Seoul, police said.
Death reported after 'stabbing rampage' in South Korea
Rescue workers are seen near the site in the Seongnam district of Seoul, where at least nine people have been reported stabbed and four others hurt by a car driven by attacker. (Yonhap via Reuters) / Others
August 3, 2023

At least one person has been reported killed after a 'stabbing rampage' in suburb in the South Korean capital, just two weeks after a similar attack killed one person.

According to reports, at least 12 other people were injured, either being stabbed or hit by a car driven by the suspected attacker on Thursday in the commuter town of Seongnam near Seoul.

One person has been arrested, police said in a statement.

The attack took place near the Seohyeon subway station in Bundang, about 20 kilometres (12 miles) southeast of Seoul, an official at the National Police Agency told AFP news agency.

Unverified images of Thursday's attack showed what appeared to be a floor stained with blood drops and at least one emergency medical helicopter.

'Safe streets'

One person was killed and three wounded in another stabbing attack in the South Korean capital on July 21.

Recommended

South Korea is typically an extremely safe country, with a murder rate of 1.3 per 100,000 people in 2021, according to official statistics.

By comparison, the United States has 7.8 homicide deaths per 100,000 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Bundang, an affluent satellite city of Seoul, generally has a reputation for safe streets and residential neighbourhoods but the two stabbings triggered concern online.

"The attack (near the) Seohyeon station is really terrifying," one wrote on Twitter, which is being rebranded as X.

"How can we feel safe and comfortable going outside with incidents like this happening?"

RelatedWitnesses recount horrors of South Korea's 'Hell-like' Halloween crush
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people