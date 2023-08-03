At least one person has been reported killed after a 'stabbing rampage' in suburb in the South Korean capital, just two weeks after a similar attack killed one person.

According to reports, at least 12 other people were injured, either being stabbed or hit by a car driven by the suspected attacker on Thursday in the commuter town of Seongnam near Seoul.

One person has been arrested, police said in a statement.

The attack took place near the Seohyeon subway station in Bundang, about 20 kilometres (12 miles) southeast of Seoul, an official at the National Police Agency told AFP news agency.

Unverified images of Thursday's attack showed what appeared to be a floor stained with blood drops and at least one emergency medical helicopter.

One person was killed and three wounded in another stabbing attack in the South Korean capital on July 21.