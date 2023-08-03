Türkiye on Thursday has condemned an attempt by individuals linked to the PKK terror organisation to forcibly enter the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) building in Strasbourg, northern France, to promote terrorist propaganda by using the organisation's symbols, which Ankara categorically rejected as "unacceptable".

The PKK terror group-linked entities have increasingly resorted to violence, forcibly entering various international organization premises in Europe, and striving to spread terror propaganda, said a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry.

"Granting the PKK the freedom to operate (freely), especially in European nations, under the guise of freedom of expression and demonstration,” the ministry said “only encourages the organization to pursue illegal and aggressive actions."

Ankara also reiterates its call for the PKK's propaganda, financing, and recruitment activities in Europe to cease henceforth.