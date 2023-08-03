TÜRKİYE
Türkiye condemns PKK-linked people's forced entry into EU human rights court
PKK terror group-linked entities increasingly resorted to violence, forcibly entering various int'l organisation premises in Europe, striving to spread terror propaganda, says ministry
Ankara asked Europe to end the propaganda, financing and recruitment activities of the PKK terror organisation in light of PKK's latest breach. / Photo: AA Archive
August 3, 2023

Türkiye on Thursday has condemned an attempt by individuals linked to the PKK terror organisation to forcibly enter the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) building in Strasbourg, northern France, to promote terrorist propaganda by using the organisation's symbols, which Ankara categorically rejected as "unacceptable".

The PKK terror group-linked entities have increasingly resorted to violence, forcibly entering various international organization premises in Europe, and striving to spread terror propaganda, said a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry.

"Granting the PKK the freedom to operate (freely), especially in European nations, under the guise of freedom of expression and demonstration,” the ministry said “only encourages the organization to pursue illegal and aggressive actions."

Ankara also reiterates its call for the PKK's propaganda, financing, and recruitment activities in Europe to cease henceforth.

The statement also recalled Anakra's previous warnings about demonstrations and actions carried out by PKK members near the Council of Europe building, emphasizing that such acts underscore the threat the PKK poses to public order and security in every country where it operates.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terror organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
