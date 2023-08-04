Abdulhamid Dbeibah, Libya's prime minister under the Government of National Unity (GNU) in Tripoli, has said that "anyone trying to invent manoeuvres to secure an extension by creating new transitional stages" is attempting to "corrupt the state of stability so that the elections fail."

During a Cabinet meeting in the southwestern city of Ghadames on Thursday, Dbeibah said successful elections will lead to stability for years to come.

"There will be no new transitional period or parallel governments. We have one goal and one station, which is the elections, and we will continue our national mission until we achieve the desired result," he added.

He said, “The force majeure that thwarted the elections in 2021 is the unenforceable laws.” In this context, Dbeibah urged everyone to "take responsibility and leave the opportunity for initiatives that guarantee the existence of fair, impartial, and enforceable laws that are not detailed on any party, or that empower one party to the exclusion of others."

“I say to all those seeking power, if you are honest, give the people the right to choose their rulers through fair and transparent elections,” he said. He also urged ministers to "avoid provocative political rhetoric," saying it "destroys the project of true national reconciliation and fuels strife."