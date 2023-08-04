New Zealand has said it plans to boost its defence capabilities as tensions rise in the Pacific, due in part to a military buildup by China.

Defence Minister Andrew Little said on Friday current defence spending amounted to about one percent of the nation's economy, a proportion he expected would need to increase, although not as high as two percent.

He said replacing aging navy frigates and patrol vessels are among the most pressing needs under consideration.

He said the country is also facing an increase in domestic threats such as misinformation, cyberattacks and terrorism.

Related US aims to develop ties with New Zealand amid China's challenge

Defence policy in review

The new defence policy paper released by Little contained no specifics about increases in spending, equipment or troops, with those details expected to be finalised in a later plan.

Rather the paper pointed to a rethinking about the role of the nation's military, which has often been used primarily to act as peacekeepers or provide aid when Pacific countries are hit by natural disasters.

Now, the paper said, New Zealand is facing more challenging times than it has in decades and the military needs to improve combat readiness.