Parliamentary elections in the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) of northern Iraq are set for February next year, the presidential office has announced.

Thursday's announcement reveals that the parliamentary elections will be held on February 25, 2024.

Parliamentary elections in the KRG, which are supposed to take place every four years, were last held in September 2018.

Originally scheduled for October 1 of last year, the KRG parliamentary elections were postponed by almost a year to November 18, 2023.