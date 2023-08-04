Hundreds of mourners have gathered for the funeral of a Palestinian youth killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement on Friday, the Palestinian health ministry said 18-year-old Mahmoud Abu Saan was "killed this morning by live bullets from the occupation (Israel) in Tulkarm".

Abu Saan's head was shrouded in the Palestinian flag as his body was paraded through the town's streets ahead of the burial, according to an AFP photographer.

Earlier, the Palestinian news agency Wafa said the young man "was shot in the head by occupation soldiers at point-blank range.”