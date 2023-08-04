WORLD
Palestinians mourn youth killed by Israeli troops in occupied West Bank
Mahmoud Abu Saan, 18, "was shot in the head" by Israeli troops at "point-blank range" during an Israeli raid at the Tulkarem refugee camp, the Palestinian health ministry says.
The official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, reported that Abu Saan was "shot in the head by the occupation soldiers at zero distance". / Photo: AFP / Others
August 4, 2023

Hundreds of mourners have gathered for the funeral of a Palestinian youth killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement on Friday, the Palestinian health ministry said 18-year-old Mahmoud Abu Saan was "killed this morning by live bullets from the occupation (Israel) in Tulkarm".

Abu Saan's head was shrouded in the Palestinian flag as his body was paraded through the town's streets ahead of the burial, according to an AFP photographer.

Earlier, the Palestinian news agency Wafa said the young man "was shot in the head by occupation soldiers at point-blank range.”

The incident occurred when Israeli forces stormed the Tulkarem refugee camp and fired metal bullets and tear gas canisters at the Palestinians residing there.

Violence linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has this year killed at least 206 Palestinians and 27 Israelis, according to an AFP tally.

SOURCE:AA
