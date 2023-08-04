The number of Jewish settler-related incidents in the occupied West Bank has reached 591 in the first six months of 2023, the UN said.

"That’s an average of 99 incidents every month and a 39 percent increase compared with the monthly average of the whole of 2022, which is 71," Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), said on Friday at a UN briefing in Geneva.

The number of such incidents, which are resulting in Palestinian casualties, property damage, or both, in 2022 was already the highest since OCHA started recording them in 2006, Laerke said.

He highlighted that Palestinian communities who rely on herding are particularly vulnerable, saying that in the last two years, at least 399 people were forcibly displaced due to Israeli settler violence targeting seven communities engaged in herding across the occupied Palestinian territory.