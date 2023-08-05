A fire on Spain's Mediterranean coast near the French border was spreading rapidly, fed by strong winds and surrounding a popular tourist site.

The blaze in the Portbou area on Friday burned around 200 hectares (500 acres) in three hours and could spread over 400 hectares, Catalan officals said in a statement.

The Catalan fire service had ordered people not to leave the village of Colera and a campsite at Sant Miquel, said the region's civil protection service.

The blaze was difficult to extinguish due to the mountainous terrain, senior firefighter Santi Lleonart said in a statement.

Related Multinational firefighter force battles Greece wildfires

Wind delays operations The wind was making operations harder and the fire had developed multiple fronts that could spread further, while firefighters had not yet reached isolated pockets that were burning, he added.