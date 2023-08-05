Three soldiers have been killed in Indian-administered Kashmir during a clash as the disputed region marked the fourth anniversary of New Delhi imposing direct rule.

An army patrol looking for armed rebels in the forests of Halan in the southern Kashmir valley clashed with the militants late on Friday night, leaving the trio wounded in the exchange of fire.

"The three personnel sustained injuries and later succumbed," police posted on Twitter.

A search operation was under way to track the rebels.

Clashes between armed rebels and government forces have dropped significantly since August 2019, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government ended the restive Muslim-majority region's limited autonomy.

The government says the move was meant to bring peace and development to the embattled region.

But nearly 900 people, including 144 members of Indian security forces, have died in the four years since the change.

At least 63 people, including nine civilians, 16 government forces personnel and 38 suspected rebels have been killed this year so far, compared with 253 deaths last year.

Limitations on freedom