The son of Colombian President Gustavo Petro has been paroled after he was arrested on money laundering and illicit enrichment charges in a scandal linked to his father's election campaign.

Nicolas Petro, the eldest of the leftist president's children, was arrested last week, initially denying the charges but later agreeing to collaborate with authorities.

Judge Omar Beltran ordered the release of Petro, 37, but said he would not be allowed to leave the northern city of Barranquilla where he lives and banned him from contacting those involved in the investigation.

"The request for the imposition of a security measure, but not custodial measures, for Mr. Nicolas Fernando Petro, is granted," Beltran said.

Prosecutors requested house arrest for Petro.

Petro's defense lawyer David Teleki expressed concern for his client's safety if he were to be jailed: "if he were to go to jail, your honour, he wouldn't last 24 hours,"

"He is a key witness to completely disrupt a corrupt structure that must be investigated," the lawyer told the court. "For this, it is indispensable that Nicolas Petro, his voice, his words cannot be silenced... by pressures of any kind."