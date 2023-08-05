A former aide of a lawmaker from Israel's far-right governing coalition was among two settlers arrested Saturday over the killing of a 19-year-old Palestinian in the occupied West Bank, Israeli media has reported.

Qusai Jamal Maatan was shot dead in Burqah, east of Ramallah, on Friday as armed settlers clashed with villagers.

The UN has warned of a dramatic spike in Jewish settler violence against Palestinians in the occupied territories since the most far-wing government in Israel's history took power at the end of last year.

Israeli media reported that the main suspect in the deadly shooting had sustained injuries in the clashes and been admitted to hospital.

The second suspect had acted as spokesman to a member of parliament from the far-right Jewish Power (Otzma Yehudit) party, whose leader Itamar Ben-Gvir is public security minister in the coalition government, the reports said.

Police said a remand hearing was to be held in Jerusalem later Saturday to extend the custody of the two suspects.

Palestinian Civil Affairs Minister Hussein al Sheikh called on the international community to blacklist Jewish Power as a terrorist organisation in a post on Twitter, rebranded X.

"Yesterday, a member of his (Ben-Gvir's) party shot dead a Palestinian citizen in the village of Burqah. It should be included in international terrorism blacklists," Sheikh said, noting the party leader's own history of inflammatory remarks against Palestinians.

Ben-Gvir was charged more than 50 times in his youth with incitement to violence or hate speech and was convicted in 2007 of supporting a terrorist group and inciting racism.

At Saturday's funeral, Palestinian mourners carried Maatan's body through the streets wrapped in a black and white keffiyeh and a Palestinian flag, an AFP journalist reported.

In a statement released late Friday, Palestinian armed group Hamas, which governs Gaza, called for revenge for Maatan's murder at the hands of a "settler gang".

Following the killing of Maatan, a shooting in Israel's commercial hub Tel Aviv critically wounded a man on Saturday, authorities said, with police reporting the suspected assailant was shot by an armed municipal officer.