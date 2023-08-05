WORLD
Israelis keep marching against Netanyahu's judicial reforms
Several thousand demonstrators gathered in the capital of Tel Aviv, aiming to put pressure on Prime Minister Netanyahu over his plans to change the country's judiciary system.
People wave national flags as they chant during a demonstration against the Israeli government's judicial overhaul plan in Tel Aviv on August 5, 2023. / Photo: AFP
August 5, 2023

Thousands of Israelis have demonstrated in Tel Aviv and other cities against the hard-right government's judicial overhaul opponents see as a threat to democracy.

The reform package has split the nation and triggered one of the biggest protest movements in Israel's history since being unveiled in January by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's governing coalition, which includes extreme-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties.

Demonstrators have kept up the pressure on the Netanyahu government with weekly protests across the country.

Several thousand protesters gathered on Saturday in the commercial hub of Tel Aviv, Israeli media reported.

Some were waving Israeli flags and chanting "Democracy, democracy".

Fear of authoritarian government

The government views the reform, which would give politicians more power over the courts, as a necessary step to curb overreach by unelected judges. Opponents of the overhaul fear it may lead to a more authoritarian government.

Parliament last month passed the first key component of the reform package, which limits judicial oversight of some government decisions.

Netanyahu, who is fighting corruption charges in court, has said he would be willing to negotiate with the opposition though previous mediation efforts have failed.

In any case, the legislation will not move forward before parliament returns from summer recess in October.

SOURCE:AFP
