WORLD
2 MIN READ
Heavy rains continue to flood northeast China as death toll climbs
Torrential rain brought on in the aftermath of Storm Doksuri is the most severe recorded in 140 years, when records began in the Asian country.
Heavy rains continue to flood northeast China as death toll climbs
Clean-up operations are ongoing after the overwhelming rainfall, authorities say. / Photo: AP
August 6, 2023

Six more people have died and another four missing after torrential rain hit China's northeastern Jilin province, state media reported, the latest fatalities from more than a week of weather-related disasters across the country.

Citing local authorities, state news agency Xinhua reported the latest casualties on Sunday in the northeastern city of Shulan.

Heavy rains in the area had now "basically ended", Xinhua said, with almost 19,000 evacuated and 21 "temporary relocation facilities" set up.

China has been hit with record heavy rains in recent weeks, with Beijing saying on Friday that natural disasters had caused 147 deaths or disappearances last month.

Clean-up operations are ongoing after the overwhelming rainfall, which destroyed infrastructure and flooded entire districts across mainland and northern China.

State broadcaster CCTV broadcast video of recovery efforts in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang, showing villagers using shovels to clear muddy water from buildings.

Recommended
RelatedNatural disasters impact millions, kill 147 in China — emergency ministry

Millions of people have been hit by extreme weather events and prolonged heatwaves around the globe in recent weeks, events that scientists say are being exacerbated by climate change.

Officials in China said on Saturday that at least 10 people had been killed in floods in a city in Hebei province, one of the most affected by the rains, where more than 1.5 million people have been evacuated.

A red alert remained in force in Beijing as of midday Sunday due to "geological risks" such as landslides linked to the bad weather.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement