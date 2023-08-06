Italy's coastguard has said it had recovered two bodies and rescued 57 people off the southern island of Lampedusa, amid reports that more than 30 people were missing following two shipwrecks.

The Ansa news agency, citing survivors' accounts, reported on Sunday that two boats that had set off from the port of Sfax, a hotspot for Tunisia's migration crisis, had sunk on Saturday on their way to Europe.

One was carrying 48 people, the second 42, Ansa said, adding that the coastguard found the survivors about 46 km south-west of Lampedusa, as well as the two victims - a woman from Ivory Coast and her one-year-old child.

A coastguard spokesperson said he could only confirm the number of survivors and the recovery of two bodies.

More than 2,000 people have arrived in Lampedusa in the last few days after being rescued at sea by Italian patrol boats and NGO groups, as strong winds further complicate the situation around the island.

About 20 asylum seekers have been stuck since Friday on a cliff after their boat crashed against rocks upon arrival in Lampedusa, with the coastguard unable to reach them via sea or helicopter, local media said.