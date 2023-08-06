WORLD
Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinians in occupied West Bank attack
Soldiers opened fire at a vehicle in which those three Palestinians were killed near the Jenin refugee camp as the Israeli army alleged they were planning an attack.
Violence has worsened in the occupied West Bank since last year with stepped-up Israeli raids. / Photo: Reuters Archive
August 6, 2023

Israeli forces shot dead three Palestinians in the occupied West Bank who the police alleged were on their way to carry out an attack.

The police said special forces on Sunday had "thwarted a squad from the Jenin refugee camp that was on its way to carry out an attack".

According to the Quds News Network, the vehicle was hit with over 100 bullets.

The dead included Naif Abu Tsuik, 26, who the army said was a “leading military operative” from the Jenin refugee camp.

Hazem Qassem, a Hamas Gaza spokesman, said the deaths would not go unpunished.

"The enemy, which assassinated three of our Palestinian people, will not escape paying the price of its crimes," he said in a statement.

RelatedUN: Israel must end violence in occupied West Bank immediately

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the Israeli forces and said Israel "will continue to act against those who seek our lives anywhere and at any time".

Violence has worsened in the occupied West Bank since last year with stepped-up Israeli raids.

Violence in occupied West Bank

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the Six-Day War of 1967.

Since early last year, the territory has seen many Israeli military raids, violence by illegal Israeli settlers against Palestinian communities as well as a string of attacks by Palestinians on Israeli targets.

Violence linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict this year has killed more than 200 Palestinians, 27 Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources on both sides.

The occupied West Bank is home to nearly three million Palestinians, as well as around 490,000 Israelis who live in settlements considered illegal under international law.

SOURCE:AP
