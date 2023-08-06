WORLD
3 MIN READ
Pakistan to join cricket World Cup in India amid diplomatic tensions
India and Pakistan, who share fraught relations, have played each other only in multi-team events at neutral venues over the last decade.
Pakistan to join cricket World Cup in India amid diplomatic tensions
Islamabad believes the state of bilateral relations with India should not stand in the way of fulfilling its international sports-related obligations. / Photo: Reuters Archive
August 6, 2023

Pakistan announced it would send its squad to participate in the forthcoming cricket World Cup in India, a move widely seen as an opportunity for millions of fans to watch another high-voltage competition between the two arch-rivals.

The much-awaited decision was announced on Sunday by Pakistan's Foreign Ministry in a statement amid escalating diplomatic tensions between the two countries that have been locked in a string of land and sea disputes for decades.

"Pakistan has consistently maintained that sports should not be mixed with politics. It has, therefore, decided to send its cricket team to India to participate in the upcoming ICC (International Cricket Council) Cricket World Cup 2023," the statement said.

Islamabad said it believes that the state of bilateral relations with India should not stand in the way of fulfilling its international sports-related obligations.

Concerns over security

Recommended

India has ruled out travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, which is scheduled to begin on August 31.

"Pakistan’s decision shows its constructive and responsible approach vis-à-vis India’s intransigent attitude, as the latter had refused to send its cricket team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup," it maintained.

Islamabad, however, expressed its "deep" concerns about the security of its cricket squad during the mega event, which is slated to take place in October and November.

"We are conveying these concerns to the International Cricket Council and the Indian authorities. We expect that full safety and security of Pakistan cricket team will be ensured during its visit to India," the statement concluded.

Although hockey continues to be the national sport for both India and Pakistan, politicians have used cricket as a tool for diplomacy to help mend fences.

RelatedCricket's biggest showdown: India will host Pakistan at World Cup
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement