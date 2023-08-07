Niger was waiting for a response from the West African regional bloc after coup leaders in Niamey ignored a deadline to reinstate the ousted president.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has said it will issue a statement on its next steps in response to the junta's refusal to cave into external pressure to stand down by Sunday following the July 26 power grab.

The bloc has taken a hard stance on the region's seventh coup in three years. Given its uranium and oil riches and its pivotal role in a war with Islamist militants, Niger also holds importance for the US, Europe, China and Russia.

On Sunday as the deadline expired, the junta closed its airspace until further notice, citing the increased threat of military intervention.

An escalation in the standoff with ECOWAS would further destabilise one of the world's poorest regions, which is in the grip of a hunger crisis and battling an insurgency that has killed thousands and forced millions to flee.

Related Niger junta closes airspace as ECOWAS deadline to reverse coup passes

Military action plan

ECOWAS defence chiefs have agreed a possible military action plan, including when and where to strike, if the detained president, Mohamed Bazoum, is not released and reinstated.