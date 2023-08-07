A suicide bomber has apparently detonated his explosives-laden vehicle prematurely in a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban, killing a married couple in a nearby car.

A local administration official, Rehmant Ullah, said on Monday that the bombing happened in North Waziristan, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of northwest Pakistan, bordering Afghanistan.

He said a team from the bomb disposal unit was also present nearby when the blast took place but they escaped unharmed.

"We suspect that the suicide bomber detonated his explosives either by mistake or prematurely, but it killed a man and his wife whose car was near the vehicle of the bomber at the time of the blast," he said.