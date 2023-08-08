Tuesday, August 8

1932 GMT — Tens of second-hand Leopard 1 tanks that once belonged to Belgium have been bought by another European country for Ukrainian forces fighting Russia, the arms trader who struck the deal has said.

Freddy Versluys, CEO of defence company OIP Land Systems, bought the tanks from the Belgian government more than five years ago.

He told Reuters news agency he had now sold all 50 tanks to another European government, which he could not name due to a confidentiality clause. He said he also could not disclose the price.

Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Tuesday evening that arms maker Rheinmetall had acquired the tanks and would prepare most of them for export to Ukraine.

A defence source told Reuters that the German government was paying for 32 of the Leopard 1 tanks to be restored and sent to Ukraine and that this was part of a support package for Ukraine that Germany announced at the NATO summit in Vilnius in July.

1944 GMT — UN: Russian overnight strikes must be investigated for violating humanitarian law

The UN has voiced extreme concern about overnight Russian air strikes against Ukraine that left at least seven dead and dozens injured, calling them a violation of international law.

Spokesperson Farhan Haq said the UN's humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, Denise Brown, was "profoundly disturbed by the latest Russian strikes yesterday that hit residential buildings and other civilian places" in the Donetsk region.

"The same location was hit twice in the space of minutes, causing the death and injury of people who had quickly come to help the survivors, including rescue workers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine," said Haq.

Brown said the raid "adds to the very long list of attacks in Ukraine, including many over the past few days, that must be investigated as they violate international humanitarian law," according to Haq.

1928 GMT — Russia: Ukraine shelling kills three in Donetsk city

Russia-backed Donetsk Mayor Alexei Kulemzin accused Ukraine in a social media post of shelling the city of Donetsk, killing three people on Tuesday.

Ten people were wounded, including a boy born in 2012, Kulemzin said on his Telegram channel.

Kulemzin also said that a number of buildings were damaged in several city districts, including a bus stop, a hospital, a store and some residential buildings.

1517 GMT - Ankara will continue its efforts for the resumption of Black Sea Deal - Erdogan

Türkiye is "key country" in settlement of Russia-Ukraine crisis, President Erdogan says, adding Ankara will do its part for resumption of Black Sea grain deal.

On July 17, Russia suspended its participation in the Black Sea grain deal, saying the Russian part of the agreement was not implemented.

The agreement, signed in July 2022 in Istanbul by Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine, was aimed at resuming grain exports from Ukrainian ports halted due to the Russia-Ukraine war, which began in February 2022.

1446 GMT - Ukraine will mirror Russian attacks in Black Sea - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said in a video that Ukraine would fight back against Russia in the Black Sea to ensure its waters were not blockaded and it could import and export grain and other goods.

The comments, published on the president's website, come days after Ukrainian maritime drones packed with explosives damaged a Russian warship near a major Russian port and struck a Russian tanker.

"If Russia continues to dominate the Black Sea, outside its territory, blockading or firing at us again, launching missiles at our ports, Ukraine will do the same. This is a just defence of our opportunities, of any corridor," Zelenskiy said.

"We don't have that many ships. But they should clearly understand that by the end of the war, they will have zero ships, zero."

He called on Russia to stop firing missiles and drones at Ukrainian ports and to allow trade to take place, in comments made at a briefing with reporters from Latin American countries.

1432 GMT - Russia's free grain offer to six African nations 'laughable' - US

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sharply derided Russia for its offer to supply six African nations with free grain, saying the proposal is "laughable."

"What Russia was proposing was to get grain to a half dozen countries, about 50,000 tons," Blinken said in an interview with British broadcaster BBC.

"The Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI) delivered 20 million tons to lower and middle-income countries. In other words, what the Russians were proposing in compensation for getting out of the agreement is a drop in the bucket of what countries were getting and what they need," he added.

More than 50 percent of all exports that were processed under the agreement were going to Africa, including about two-thirds of all wheat that left Ukraine, said Blinken.

1324 GMT - Repeated Russian attacks on residential buildings intensify 'heinous nature' of war - EU

"Attacks in Pokrovsk show again how Russia targets residential buildings, even stepping up the heinous nature of Putin's war with repeated attack when rescuers arrived to the site," Peter Stano, the lead spokesperson for the EU's diplomatic service, said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"This cynical pattern underscores the criminal nature of aggression," Stano said and underscored that "there will be no impunity."

1225 GMT - China reiterates need for political solution to end Ukraine crisis

China has doubled down on its position that seeks political solution to end the war in Ukraine, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in a phone call.

Wang “emphasised that China will uphold a fair position on any multilateral occasion, make objective and rational observations, actively promote peace and encourage talks and seek political solutions,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

1209 GMT - Ukraine's 2023 grain crop may reach 50-55 mln metric tons

Ukraine's 2023 grain crop may reach 50 million to 55 million metric tons compared to 53 million tons in 2022, a senior Ukrainian agriculture official said.

A higher than expected grain yield was the main reason for the new outlook, first deputy agriculture minister Taras Vysotskiy said.

"Farmers are harvesting more wheat than expected, so there will be a certain revision (of crop forecast) in a positive direction and now such a moderate forecast says that grain may be harvested more than 50, even up to 55 million tons," Vysotskiy told national television.

"At the same time, domestic consumption is about 18 million tons, so production will be three times higher than domestic consumption."

1114 GMT — Russia struck rescue workers with 'double tap' missile - Ukraine

Ukrainian officials accused the Kremlin’s forces of targeting rescue workers as the death toll from two overnight Russian missile strikes climbed to seven.

The dead in the Monday evening strikes in the city of Pokrovsk were five civilians, including two children, one rescuer and one soldier, Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

Emergency crews were still removing rubble at the scene. The Iskander missiles, which have an advanced guidance system that increases their accuracy, hit within 40 minutes of each other, according to Kyrylenko.

It’s a tactic, called a “double tap” in military jargon, that the Russians also used in Syria’s civil war.

All of (the police) were there because they were needed, putting their efforts into rescuing people after the first strike, Chief of Ukraine’s National Police Ivan Vyhivskyi said.