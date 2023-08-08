Japan has cancelled hundreds of flights and advised more than 60,000 households to evacuate some southern regions, as Typhoon Khanun, packing heavy rain and strong winds, slowly heads westwards days after raging through Okinawa.

The typhoon, which is projected to reach South Korea's southern coast on Thursday, is lingering in the Pacific Ocean, about 200 km south of Japan's third-largest island Kyushu, Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said on Tuesday.

Thunderstorms, with precipitation of up to 400 mm, were expected to lash areas of Kyushu and neighbouring Shikoku island in the next 24 hours, JMA said. Areas as far north as Osaka and Nagoya are also likely to be affected.

"Due to the slow movement of the typhoon and its prolonged impact, total rainfall may greatly exceed the normal monthly rainfall for August," the JMA added. Khanun is moving at less than 10 km per hour (6 mph).

Trains, flights and ferries were cancelled for the next couple of days.

The city of Nagasaki also relocated a venue to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the US atomic bombing on Wednesday to an indoor convention centre from a park.

In Kyushu's Kagoshima prefecture, about 950 km southwest of Tokyo, 60,000 households were advised to evacuate, Japan's Fire and Disaster Management Agency said.