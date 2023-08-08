Turkish security forces have "neutralised" four PKK/YPG terrorists who opened fire in operation zones in northern Syria, the National Defence Ministry said.

In a statement on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, the ministry said on Tuesday that Türkiye “continues to respond to the terrorists who want to disrupt the peace and security of the people in Syria.”

“Heroic Turkish armed forces neutralized 4 PKK/YPG terrorists who opened harassment fire in the Olive Branch and Peace Spring regions,” it added.