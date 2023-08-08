TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish forces 'neutralise' 4 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria
Turkish Defence Ministry takes swift action for its border security after provocative attacks in northern Syria, neutralising four terrorists.
Turkish forces 'neutralise' 4 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria
Terrorists opened fire in operation zones, said Defence Ministry. / Photo: AA Archive
August 8, 2023

Turkish security forces have "neutralised" four PKK/YPG terrorists who opened fire in operation zones in northern Syria, the National Defence Ministry said.

In a statement on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, the ministry said on Tuesday that Türkiye “continues to respond to the terrorists who want to disrupt the peace and security of the people in Syria.”

“Heroic Turkish armed forces neutralized 4 PKK/YPG terrorists who opened harassment fire in the Olive Branch and Peace Spring regions,” it added.

Recommended

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

RelatedTürkiye condemns PKK-linked people's forced entry into EU human rights court
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye's Erdogan hails country's defence industry, vows to protect Silvan Epigraph
Turkish First Lady calls for urgent action to halt Israel's 'massacre of education' in Gaza
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year