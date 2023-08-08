The US trade deficit narrowed in June on a bigger pullback in imports than exports.

According to government data released on Tuesday, the overall trade gap came in at $65.5B in June, down from a revised $68.3B figure in May.

While stronger-than-expected consumer spending has helped to boost US trade, analysts have noted that this could weaken going forward.

"Overall, trade flows continued to slow in the second quarter, both imports and exports," says economist Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics.

"A weaker trend could persist owing to the effects of monetary policy tightening globally, which is likely to slow demand and economic activity domestically and abroad," she added.