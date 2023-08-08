For Türkiye, a country located at an important position geographically, it is a must for having a robust diplomacy, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"Located in the heart of three continents, Türkiye cannot be an onlooker to developments. Being strong in the field and at the table is not an option for us; it is an obligation," Erdogan said in an address to Turkish ambassadors serving abroad and at home on Tuesday.

"We are in pursuit of protecting Türkiye's interests by employing all the tools of diplomacy and all the elements of hard and soft power," Erdogan said.

Türkiye has become a "playmaker country" that has left its mark on international relations, whose involvement is sought in many crucial issues, and whose attitude is closely followed, he added.