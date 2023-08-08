TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Robust diplomacy is an obligation for Türkiye's strategic position: Erdogan
Turkish ambassadors gathered in the capital Ankara for the 14th Ambassadors Conference to discuss regional and international developments, global trends, and recent challenges and opportunities.
Robust diplomacy is an obligation for Türkiye's strategic position: Erdogan
'We did not tarnish our independence and future in the fight against terrorism' Turkish President Erdogan says / Photo: AA Archive.
August 8, 2023

For Türkiye, a country located at an important position geographically, it is a must for having a robust diplomacy, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"Located in the heart of three continents, Türkiye cannot be an onlooker to developments. Being strong in the field and at the table is not an option for us; it is an obligation," Erdogan said in an address to Turkish ambassadors serving abroad and at home on Tuesday.

"We are in pursuit of protecting Türkiye's interests by employing all the tools of diplomacy and all the elements of hard and soft power," Erdogan said.

Türkiye has become a "playmaker country" that has left its mark on international relations, whose involvement is sought in many crucial issues, and whose attitude is closely followed, he added.

Recommended

Turning to the fight against terrorism, Erdogan said Türkiye did not take a step back in the face of terrorist groups, including ASALA and PKK.

"We did not tarnish our independence and future in the fight against terrorism," he added.

Türkiye's operations will continue until it eradicates the "terror scourge" that threatens the territorial integrity of Türkiye, as well as Iraq, Erdogan said.

RelatedPKK terrorists use refugee cards for free movement, privileges
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye's Erdogan hails country's defence industry, vows to protect Silvan Epigraph
Turkish First Lady calls for urgent action to halt Israel's 'massacre of education' in Gaza
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year