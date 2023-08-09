WORLD
3 MIN READ
Universal Music, Google negotiate to team up on fighting 'deepfake'
The purpose behind the talks is to let fans create tracks legitimately and pay the owners of the copyrights for them, the Financial Times said in its report.
Universal Music, Google negotiate to team up on fighting 'deepfake'
Discussions between Google and Universal Music are at an early stage and no product launch is imminent. / Photo: Reuters Archive
August 9, 2023

Alphabet's Google and Universal Music are in talks to license artists' voices and melodies for artificial intelligence-generated songs, Financial Times has reported, citing four people familiar with the matter.

The music industry is grappling with "deepfake" songs, made using generative AI, that mimic artists' voices, often without their consent.

The goal behind the talks is to develop a tool for fans to create tracks legitimately and pay the owners of the copyrights for them, the report said, adding the artists would have a chance to opt into the process.

The music industry, the report added, spent years battling with YouTube over copyright infringement, but the two sides established a system that now pays the music industry about $2 billion a year for these user-generated videos.

Discussions between Google and Universal Music are at an early stage and no product launch is imminent, while Warner Music is also in talks with Google about a product, the report added.

The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

RelatedVoice tool 'misused' as deepfakes flood web forum, AI company says
Recommended

Dangers of AI

At a recent Comic-Con event, voice actors of popular animations and video games warned against the dangers of AI.

"I have children. There are things I don't want my voice to say and have my children hear and question if that is something that I have actually said," said Cissy Jones, of the animated TV series "The Owl House."

The founder of the National Association of Voice Actors also shared a story of a voice actor who worked for a company for three years, but abruptly lost their work.

"They said, 'we have three years of your voice – we're just going to create an AI synthetic voice out what we already have,'" Friedlander said.

RelatedGoogle steps up battle on 'deepfakes' with data release
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria to hold first parliamentary election on October 5: State media
Israeli drone strike kills five, including three children, in southern Lebanon, ministry says
Western recognition of Palestine sparks Israeli backlash
Three unidentified drones spotted over Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla, activists say
At least 48 killed in clashes between South Sudan army and opposition: Reports
UK, Canada, Australia formally recognise Palestine ahead of UNGA meeting
Illegal Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa, hold prayers for Charlie Kirk
Israeli forces detain 23 Palestinians in West Bank raids as illegal settlers launch fresh attacks
UN Security Council to hold emergency talks over Russian jets' breach of Estonian airspace
Taliban rejects Trump's bid to retake Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
Syria accuses SDF terrorists of attack in Aleppo countryside
Israel's 'massacres' in Gaza to top agenda in UN speech: Erdogan
'Like Covid lockdown all over again': H-1B holders rush back to US after Trump's shock visa order
China calls for 'comprehensive ceasefire' in Gaza with pressing urgency
Progressive caucus backs historic bill to halt US arms to Israel over Gaza atrocities
Venezuela starts giving military training for civilians amid soaring tensions with US