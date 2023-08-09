The Sudanese government has threatened to end the UN mission in the war-torn country if Secretary General Antonio Guterres' envoy briefs the Security Council, the US has said.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Washington's UN envoy, said it "was really outrageous" for Sudan to jeopardise the mission because of Volker Perthes' planned briefing on Wednesday.

Assistant Secretary General Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee briefed the Council in his stead after his name was removed at the last minute, said Thomas-Greenfield, who serves as the Council president for August.

"No country should be able to bully a briefer into silence, let alone the United Nations," Thomas-Greenfield told reporters following the Council's open debate, saying the conflict "has turned large swaths of Sudan into a living hell."

"The stories and the images coming out of Sudan, especially out of Darfur are bone-chilling. There are credible reports that the Rapid Support Forces and allied militias have carried out continued atrocities in West Darfur, killings based on ethnicity, widespread sexual violence against women," she added.