A Palestinian man was shot dead by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank, according to the official Palestine TV.

The victim died of a serious injury he sustained during an army raid in Zawata town, west of Nablus city.

The Israeli military said that while operating in the city of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank, the scene of frequent army raids and fatal clashes over the past 15 months, a Palestinian suspect fired at its troops who shot back.

The military said "hits were identified" and the Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed one man was killed.

Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigade claimed the fighter as a member.