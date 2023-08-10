WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in occupied West Bank raid
The man died of a serious injury he sustained during an army raid in Zawata town, west of Nablus city, Palestinian officials say.
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in occupied West Bank raid
Since the beginning of this year, the West Bank has been witnessing repeated Israeli army raids and settlers’ attacks on Palestinian cities and towns. / Photo: Reuters Archive
August 10, 2023

A Palestinian man was shot dead by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank, according to the official Palestine TV.

The victim died of a serious injury he sustained during an army raid in Zawata town, west of Nablus city.

The Israeli military said that while operating in the city of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank, the scene of frequent army raids and fatal clashes over the past 15 months, a Palestinian suspect fired at its troops who shot back.

The military said "hits were identified" and the Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed one man was killed.

Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigade claimed the fighter as a member.

Recommended

US-brokered peace talks aimed at establishing a Palestinian state in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem broke down in 2014 and show no sign of resumption.

Violence has worsened since last year in the West Bank, a territory which Israel occupied in the 1967 war and where Palestinians have limited self-rule.

Since the beginning of this year, the occupied West Bank has been witnessing repeated Israeli army raids and settlers’ attacks on Palestinian cities and towns.

RelatedIsraeli forces kill 3 Palestinians in occupied West Bank attack
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement