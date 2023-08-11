Friday, August 11, 2023

1736 GMT —The EU has delivered Ukraine 223,800 shells under the first part of a plan to provide a million artillery rounds to aid Kiev's fight against Russia, a spokesman said.

Earlier this year, the 27-nation European Union pledged to step up supplies of much-needed artillery shells to Ukraine as Kiev's forces faced shortfalls.

Its members agreed a $2.18-billion (two-billion-euro) plan to raid their stockpiles and place joint orders for shells, in a bid to deliver Ukraine a million shells over 12 months.

Under the first stage of the plan, running between February 9 and May 31, one billion euros was earmarked to reimburse EU members roughly half the cost of shells provided from their existing arsenals.

"Member states have delivered around 223,800 artillery ammunition -- long-range self-propelled, precision-guided ammunitions as well as mortar ammunitions -- and 2,300 missiles of all types," EU spokesman Peter Stano said.

Overall, the total value of the ordnance provided was 1.1 billion euros, the EU said. EU funds reimbursed only part of that, suggesting the measure fell short of the target.

More updates 👇

1553 GMT — US sanctions privately owned Russian investment groups

The US Treasury Department has imposed financial sanctions against four Russians on the board of Alfa Group, one of Russia's largest conglomerates with interests in oil, natural gas and banking.

The sanctions are part of continuing efforts to place restrictions on the economy of Russia and its wealthiest powerbrokers, a response to its offensive in Ukraine.

Sanctioned by Treasury are Petr Olegovich Aven, Mikhail Maratovich Fridman, German Borisovich Khan and Alexey Viktorovich Kuzmichev.

“Wealthy Russian elites should disabuse themselves of the notion that they can operate business as usual while the Kremlin wages war against the Ukrainian people,” said Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo.

Also sanctioned is the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

1534 GMT — Ukraine begins consultations with UK on security guarantees

Ukraine has begun holding consultations with Britain to secure security guarantees and Kiev aims to have the first such agreements in place by the end of the year, a senior Ukrainian official said.

Ukraine is pushing to secure security guarantees from powers including the United States pending what it hopes will be its eventual accession to the Washington-led NATO military alliance.

"Our goal is to have the first such agreements in place by the end of the year," Andriy Yermak, the Ukrainian president's chief of staff said in televised comments.

"Our consultations with Britain have begun," he said.

1503 GMT — Germany yet to make decision on sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine

Germany is considering sending technically modified long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine, Der Spiegel magazine has reported.

The government is holding talks with the defence industry to restrict the programming of Taurus missiles so that they will not be used to attack targets in Russia, according to the weekly.

The government has not yet taken a decision, but the talks are ongoing, the magazine reported.

1440 GMT — Ukrainian president fires military recruitment chiefs over corruption

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has sacked chiefs of all military recruitment centres over corruption concerns.

"We fire all regional military commissars... Cynicism and bribery during the war is treason," Zelenskyy said after a special meeting of the National Security and Defense Council.

"Someone took cash, someone took cryptocurrency," he said, adding that 112 criminal cases were initiated against employees of military recruitment offices and 33 persons have been charged with corruption.

He asked Valeriy Zaluzhniy, commander-in-chief of the armed forces, for new appointments of handicapped people who got injured in the war with Russia.

The move followed a series of scandals including forced recruitment, and officers said to be taking huge sums of money for allowing exemption from conscription.

1320 GMT — At least 385 deported Ukraine children returned from Russia: NGO