The death toll from a terrifying wildfire that razed a historic Hawaiian town hit 53, making it one of the deadliest disasters to strike the islands since they became a US state.

"In 1960 we had 61 fatalities when a large wave came through Big Island," Governor Josh Green said on Thursday, referring to a tragedy that struck a year after Hawaii became the 50th US state.

"This time, it's very likely that our death totals will significantly exceed that."

Officials in Maui County said on Thursday the confirmed number of dead now stood at 53, and firefighters were still battling the blaze.

"There is no doubt everyone would describe this as though a bomb hit Lahaina," he said.

"It looks like total devastation; buildings that we've all enjoyed and celebrated together for decades, for generations, are completely destroyed."