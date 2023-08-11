Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniya have agreed to speed up the establishment of a committee to discuss prospects for intra-Palestinian peace.

In a statement released on Thursday, Hamas reported that Haniyeh engaged in a telephone conversation with Abbas.

This call was in continuation of their efforts to monitor the outcomes of a meeting involving Palestinian factions' secretaries-general, which took place in Al Alamein, Egypt, on July 30th.

During the meeting, it was agreed that establishing an intergroup follow-up committee to discuss all relevant matters should be expedited.

Turkish welcoming