The death toll from record-breaking rains across northern China has risen to at least 78, as authorities warned of more flooding and another storm has approached the country.

Fatalities from flooding in Hebei province surged to 29, as reported by state media on Friday.

Typhoon Doksuri, which struck mainland China as a typhoon a fortnight ago, triggered the most extreme rainfall on record in 140 years.

Rescuers have continued to search for people swept away by the floods, as another storm, Khanun, approaches over the weekend.

The deluge followed weeks of historic heat, with scientists saying such extreme weather events are being exacerbated by climate crisis.

Streets in parts of Hebei, which borders Beijing, were still caked in mud on Wednesday. Residents were scrambling to recover waterlogged belongings and clean up damaged homes.

During a visit to affected communities last week, Hebei province party chief Ni Yuefeng said that the area could "reduce the pressure on Beijing's flood control" and serve as a "moat" for the capital.

As of Thursday, 29 people had been killed by the rains across the province, six of whom had been previously listed as missing, state broadcaster CCTV said Friday. Sixteen are still missing.

In Beijing, at least 33 people have died, including two rescue workers, authorities said this week and more than a dozen people were killed in northeastern Jilin province after torrential rain last week.

In the neighbouring Liaoning province, two deaths were reported after the first few days of intense rain in late July.

On Friday, state news agency Xinhua said that another flood control team had been sent to the province, where "the local flooding situation remains severe".

Heavy rains are expected again over the weekend as tropical depression Khanun – formerly a typhoon – approaches China.