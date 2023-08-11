Thousands of junior doctors across England have staged a walkout as part of their four-day strike due to an ongoing dispute over pay and working conditions.

Members of the British Medical Association (BMA) in England are staging a fifth round of strikes, walking out for a full 96 hours from 7:00 a.m. (0600GMT) on Friday until Tuesday morning.

The BMA members are also expected to hold a demonstration in central London later on Friday.

Britain's Health National Service (NHS) has warned that some services will be affected due to the strike action throughout the day.

Earlier, the government declared that it had presented a "final" pay offer to junior doctors, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak asserted that further negotiations would not take place.

As per the current offer, junior doctors are set to receive a 6 percent pay increase, plus £1,250 ($1,585). This raise translates to an overall pay hike ranging from 8.1 percent to 10.3 percent, depending on their previous pay packages.

