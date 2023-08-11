Rescue ship Ocean Viking has saved more than 500 migrants adrift in the Mediterranean in operations over the last two days, the organisation that runs it, SOS Mediterranee, said.

The rescues took place southwest of Lampedusa, in the waters between the Italian island and Tunisia, the organisation said on Friday.

"Already 11 rescues have been carried out over more than 42 hours and more than 500 people have been rescued," SOS Mediterranee said.

They were helped on board the vessel by teams from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), it added.

"Rescue operations are still going on in the search-and-rescue zone between Tunisia and Lampedusa."

The Ocean Viking was on Thursday alerted by the Italian emergency services and given the coordinates of vessels in distress southwest of the island, the NGO said.