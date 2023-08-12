Hawaii's chief legal officer has launched a probe into the handling of devastating wildfires that killed at least 80 people in the state this week, as criticism grows of the official response.

The move came on Friday as residents of Lahaina were allowed back into the town for the first time - with most finding their homes had been reduced to ashes, and even the lucky few angry at a sense of abandonment.

Hawaii's Attorney General Anne Lopez said her office would be examining "critical decision-making and standing policies leading up to, during and after the wildfires on Maui and Hawai'i islands this week."

"My department is committed to understanding the decisions that were made before and during the wildfires and to sharing with the public the results of this review."

Many fire survivors said in interviews that they didn’t hear any sirens or receive a warning that gave them enough time to prepare, realising they were in danger only when they saw flames or heard explosions nearby.

“There was no warning. There was absolutely none. Nobody came around. We didn’t see a fire truck or anybody," said Lynn Robinson, who lost her home.

Hawaii emergency management records show no indication that warning sirens sounded before people had to run for their lives. Instead, officials sent alerts to mobile phones, televisions and radio stations — but widespread power and cellular outages may have limited their reach.

More fatalities expected

The confirmed death toll rose to 80 on Friday, making the wildfires the state’s deadliest natural disaster in decades, surpassing a 1960 tsunami that killed 61 people.

"The number of fatalities is at 80," Maui County said in a regular update, adding that 1,418 people were at emergency evacuation shelters.

Crews from Honolulu arrived on Maui along with search and rescue teams equipped with K-9 cadaver dogs, Maui County said, as firefighters were continuing to extinguish flare-ups and contain wildfires in Lahaina.

"Without a doubt, there will be more fatalities. We don't know ultimately how many will have occurred," Governor Josh Green said.

Maui County Police Chief John Pelletier said on Thursday that as many as 1,000 people could be unaccounted for, though he stressed that this did not mean they were missing or dead.

Communications in the western part of the island remain tricky, and Pelletier said many of those whose whereabouts were not known could simply be out of reach.