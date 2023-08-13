Violent explosions have been heard from missile stockpiles of pro-Iran militias east of Syria's capital Damascus, a war monitor reported.

Residents of the Damascus region heard the blasts which came from "the warehouses of pro-Iran militias" in a mountainous area east of the capital, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights on Sunday.

"We don't know if it was from an air strike or ground operation," Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said.

During more than a decade of war in Syria, neighbouring Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on Syrian territory, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah fighters, as well as Syrian army positions.

Syria's official news agency SANA said during the night that "the sounds of explosions" had been heard on the outskirts of Damascus.

Targeting Syrian regime