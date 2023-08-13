WORLD
3 MIN READ
Explosions strike Iran-linked missile depots in Syria
There was no immediate statement on the source of the attack reported by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, but similar incidents in the past have usually been attributed to Israeli airstrikes
Explosions strike Iran-linked missile depots in Syria
Syria's official news agency SANA said during the night that "the sounds of explosions" had been heard on the outskirts of Damascus. / Photo: Reuters Archive
August 13, 2023

Violent explosions have been heard from missile stockpiles of pro-Iran militias east of Syria's capital Damascus, a war monitor reported.

Residents of the Damascus region heard the blasts which came from "the warehouses of pro-Iran militias" in a mountainous area east of the capital, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights on Sunday.

"We don't know if it was from an air strike or ground operation," Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said.

During more than a decade of war in Syria, neighbouring Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on Syrian territory, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah fighters, as well as Syrian army positions.

Syria's official news agency SANA said during the night that "the sounds of explosions" had been heard on the outskirts of Damascus.

RelatedIran's Raisi to visit Assad for the first time since Syrian civil war

Targeting Syrian regime

Recommended

Four Syrian soldiers and two Iran-backed fighters were killed last Monday in pre-dawn Israeli air strikes near Damascus, the Observatory said at the time, in the latest deadly Israeli air raid to hit war-torn Syria's capital.

The airstrikes targeted Syrian regime forces, as well as military positions and weapons depots used by armed groups supported by Tehran, the monitor said.

The Britain-based monitor relies on a wide network of sources inside Syria.

With Iranian as well as Russian support, the government of Syria's Bashar al Assad has clawed back much of the territory it had lost to rebels early in the conflict, which broke out in 2011 and has pulled in foreign powers and global militants.

Israel rarely comments on strikes it carries out on targets in Syria, but it has repeatedly said it would not allow its arch-foe Iran to expand its footprint there.

Syria's war has killed more than half a million people and displaced millions.

RelatedIs Iran trying to expand its presence in Syria?
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement