WORLD
3 MIN READ
Attack on Iran Shia shrine leaves at least one dead: state media
A regional commander of the Iran's Revolutionary Guard says a lone gunman was behind the shooting.
Attack on Iran Shia shrine leaves at least one dead: state media
Last year, on October 26, at least 13 people were killed and 40 others injured after an armed assailant opened an indiscriminate fire inside the 12th century shrine. / Photo: Reuters Archive
August 13, 2023

A shooting at a Shia Muslim shrine in Iran's south has killed at least one person and wounded eight others, state media reported, revising down a previous toll of four fatalities.

The attack on Sunday comes less than a year after a similar one on the same holy site, the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in the Fars province capital Shiraz.

"One person has been killed and eight others wounded in the attack," official news agency IRNA reported, quoting deputy Fars governor Esmail Ghezel Sofla.

The wounded "have been transferred to medical centres and are undergoing treatment", IRNA said. Earlier, it said four people were killed but has retracted the initial report.

The death toll of one was confirmed by the Fars commander of the Iran's Revolutionary Guard, Yadollah Bouali, speaking on state TV.

Iranian media outlets have provided different accounts of the attack and varying casualty tolls. Bouali said a lone gunman was behind the shooting and arrested shortly after.

"A terrorist entered the gate of the shrine and opened fire with a battle rifle," Bouali said.

Fars province governor Mohamed Hadi Imanieh told state TV the attack occurred around 1530 GMT (7:00 pm local time).

Recommended

Footage carried by state TV showed ambulances rushing to the site of the attack. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has ordered an investigation and vowed in a statement to bring those responsible to justice, according to IRNA.

RelatedOver a dozen dead as gunmen attack shrine in Iran's Shiraz

The Shah Cheragh mausoleum is home a revered Shia scholar and is considered the holiest site in southern Iran.

On October 26, a mass shooting at the revered shrine left 13 people dead and 30 wounded, in an attack later claimed by Daesh terror group.

In July, Iranian judicial authorities publicly executed two men over involvement in the October attack.

It was the first major attack in Iran claimed by Daeshsince 2017, when five heavily-armed men attacked the Iranian parliament and the mausoleum of the country’s founder, Khomeini, in Tehran.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement