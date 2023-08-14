Monday, August 14, 2023

Merchant ships remained backed up in lanes around the Black Sea as ports struggled to clear backlogs amid growing unease among insurers and shipping companies a day after a Russian warship fired warning shots at a cargo vessel.

Russia said its Vasily Bykov patrol ship fired on the Palau-flagged Sukru Okan vessel after the ship's captain failed to respond to a request to halt for an inspection.

After an inspection, the vessel continued its journey towards the Ukrainian port of Izmail along the Danube river, Russia said.

Kiev has condemned what it called "provocative" Russian actions and called for decisive countermeasures by the international community.

There were at least 20 ships anchored leading up to Izmail. In addition, there were at least 35 commercial ships waiting close to the Romanian port of Constanta, 15 more than last week, the MarineTraffic data showed. Many of the vessels had reported their destination as Romanian ports.

More updates 👇

1915 GMT — Three dead in blast at car service in Russian city of Makhachkala

At least three people were killed in an explosion at a car service station in the city of Makhachkala in Southern Russia, state news agency RIA reported citing the local mayor's office.

"According to preliminary information, in Makhachkala, an explosion occurred in a car service building near the Globus shopping centre. All emergency services are involved."

The agency provided no details about the incident.

1432 GMT — Twenty-two Russian diplomats leave Moldova as relations slide

Twenty-two Russian diplomats have flown out of the Moldovan capital of Chisinau, leaving behind a skeleton staff as relations between the two countries deteriorated after Moldova last month ordered Moscow to withdraw most of its delegation.

Moldovan officials have said the reduction of staff at the Russian embassy to 25 from 80 will establish parity with Moldova's embassy in Moscow.

Ex-Soviet state Moldova has been buffeted by Russia's war in neighbouring Ukraine and its pro-European President Maia Sandu has denounced the military offensive and accused Moscow of trying to destabilise her country.

"This unfriendly step of official Chisinau will undoubtedly have consequences for Russian-Moldovan relations," Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Chisinau has distanced itself from Moscow since Sandu came to power in 2020. In February, Sandu accused Moscow of plotting a coup against her government.

Related Moldova may face grain storage shortage due to ban on Ukrainian imports

1314 GMT — US announces new $200M arms package for Ukraine amid grinding counteroffensive

The US administration has announced a fresh $200M security package for Ukraine to bolster Kiev's ongoing counter-offensive to liberate parts of the country under Russian offensive.

The latest tranche includes additional ammunition for already-supplied Patriot air defence and HIMARS rocket systems, mine clearing equipment, 155 mm and 105 mm artillery rounds, 120 mm tank ammunition, TOW anti-tank missiles, and Javelin and other anti-armor systems and rockets, the Pentagon said in a statement.

Over three dozen tactical vehicles are also being sent to Ukraine to help tow and haul equipment damaged on the battlefield as Ukraine's forces slog through deeply entrenched Russian positions.

The Pentagon is also sending demolitions equipment to help clear obstacles erected by Moscow's forces in occupied territories.

Some 12 million small arms rounds are included in the package in addition to grenades.

Related US defends decision to dispatch 'indiscriminate' cluster bombs to Ukraine

1243 GMT — Russia says scrambled jet to intercept Norwegian aircraft nearing border

Russia has announced that it had dispatched a MiG-29 fighter jet to "prevent a violation" of its border by a Norwegian military patrol aircraft over the Barents Sea.

"As the Russian fighter approached, the foreign military plane made a U-turn away from the borders of the Russian Federation," the Russian defence ministry said.

"There was no violation of the border," the statement added, identifying the Norwegian aircraft as a P-8A Poseidon patrol plane.

The defence ministry said its flight was carried out in accordance with international rules, "without crossing air routes or making dangerous rapprochement."

NATO member Norway shares a land border with Russia as well as a maritime border in the Barents Sea.

Incidents involving Russian and Western aircraft have multiplied over the recent months against the backdrop of Russia's large-scale military operation in Ukraine.

1237 GMT — Zelenskyy says met troops in Ukraine's frontline Donetsk region

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited troops in the frontline region of Donetsk, where Kiev has been painstakingly clawing back territory from Russian forces around the war-battered city of Bakhmut.

"Today we are working in Donetsk region. We discussed with the brigade commander problems faced by the warriors and proposals for their solution," Zelenskyy said in a statement on social media, referring to a meeting with troops from the 22nd separate mechanised brigade.

1137 GMT — Britain says it intercepted two Russian bomber aircraft north of Scotland

Britain said its Typhoon fighter jets intercepted two Russian maritime patrol bomber aircraft in international airspace north of Scotland, within NATO's northern air policing area.

"Pilots launched in their Typhoon jets to intercept two Russian long-range bombers this morning, monitoring them as they passed north of the Shetland Islands, ready to counter any potential threat to UK territory," British armed forces minister James Heappey said.

Britain said its Typhoon jets are routinely scrambled during such incidents to secure and safeguard its skies.

Earlier on Monday, Russia said its strategic bombers had carried out routine flights over international waters in the Arctic.

0910 GMT — Three square km around Bakhmut recaptured: Ukraine

Ukraine said its forces had recaptured a clutch of territory around the war-battered eastern town of Bakhmut last week, wresting back land taken by Russian forces this summer.

Kiev launched a highly-anticipated counter-offensive in June after building up assault battalions and stockpiling Western-donated weapons but has acknowledged slow progress.

"In the Bakhmut sector, three square kilometres (1.2 square miles) were liberated last week," Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar told state television.